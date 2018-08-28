Video

Man hit by car in Norwich crash

The scene in King Street. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

A man has been hit by a car in a Norwich city centre crash.

Police and ambulance crews were called to King Street, at the junction near Carrow Bridge, today (Tuesday, October 23) at about 3pm after a man in his 50s was hit by a Ford Mondeo.

The road was closed with traffic being diverted up Rouen Road. It has since been re-opened.

A spokesman said: “Police were called to a road collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“The man is believed to be in his 50s and has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as a precaution.”

The man is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.