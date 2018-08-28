Search

Driver escapes uninjured after car rolls onto its roof in Norwich crash

PUBLISHED: 16:26 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:26 01 November 2018

Emergency services attend the scene where a car flipped onto its roof in Hellesdon. Picture:James Hardingham

Emergency services attend the scene where a car flipped onto its roof in Hellesdon. Picture:James Hardingham

Archant

A man has escaped without serious injuries after his car ended up on its roof and he became trapped inside.

Emergency services attend the scene where a car flipped onto its roof in Hellesdon. Picture:James HardinghamEmergency services attend the scene where a car flipped onto its roof in Hellesdon. Picture:James Hardingham

The incident happened in Reepham Road, Hellesdon at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services, including the ambulance service, police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue service where called to the scene.

The male driver, who had to be removed from the car, escaped uninjured.

One lane of the road, was blocked by the accident.

Police were still on the scene at 4pm.

For the latest traffic updates visit our live traffic map.

