Man taken to hospital after being found in alleyway with head injury

Sarah Burgess

Sarah Burgess

Published: 7:24 AM May 1, 2021   
A man was found with a head injury in an alleyway near the car wash on Havers Road in Norwich

A man was found with a head injury in an alleyway near the car wash on Havers Road in Norwich

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury after being found slumped in an alleyway.

Ambulance crews were called to an alleyway near the ARC car wash on Havers Road in Norwich at around 6.30pm on Friday, April 30 following reports a man had been assaulted.

Police were then called.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment due to the nature of his injury.

Inspector Gina Hopkinson said the scene had been sealed with a police cordon from that time until around 10.40pm while officers gathered forensic evidence to determine how the man was injured.

She said: "Officers were stood down at 22.36pm when all the evidence that could be gathered had been.

"At this point it is unknown how the man came to be assaulted and injured. 

"No arrests have been made and officers are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident."


