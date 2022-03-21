Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:38 PM March 21, 2022
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Police at Mousehold Heath in Norwich after the discovery of a body on July 21 last year. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A man whose body was discovered on Mousehold Heath in Norwich has been named.

Jan Klosowski, 66, was discovered dead after police were called to the area off St James Hill on July 21 last year when a member of the public found his body in undergrowth. 

The discovery led to the area, which is popular with dog walkers and located just behind Britannia Road car park, being sealed off while police forensic investigations were undertaken

His death was not treated as suspicious.

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

The body of Jan Klosowski was discovered in undergrowth Mousehold Heath in Norwich. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

An inquest opening on Monday heard that Mr Klosowski, originally from Poland, had been homeless at the time of his death and previously worked as a butcher.

His body was identified using DNA.

Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said his cause of death was ascertained due to decomposition. 

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on April 14.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A cyclist captures a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre from a taxi driver, while on her way to work via Newmarket Road.

Video

WATCH: Cyclist's close call with taxi on busy city road

Francis Redwood

person
Police are investigating an assault in Norwich city centre after a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in city clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
An Audi was found stranded on the verge after crashing near Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Crashed Audi left stranded on verge for almost a week

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

See inside this Norwich period flat on the market for £200k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon