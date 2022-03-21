Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Police at Mousehold Heath in Norwich after the discovery of a body on July 21 last year. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A man whose body was discovered on Mousehold Heath in Norwich has been named.

Jan Klosowski, 66, was discovered dead after police were called to the area off St James Hill on July 21 last year when a member of the public found his body in undergrowth.

The discovery led to the area, which is popular with dog walkers and located just behind Britannia Road car park, being sealed off while police forensic investigations were undertaken.

His death was not treated as suspicious.

The body of Jan Klosowski was discovered in undergrowth Mousehold Heath in Norwich. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

An inquest opening on Monday heard that Mr Klosowski, originally from Poland, had been homeless at the time of his death and previously worked as a butcher.

His body was identified using DNA.

Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said his cause of death was ascertained due to decomposition.

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on April 14.