Man found dead in Norwich hotel

Published: 1:42 PM April 20, 2021

A man has died in a Norwich hotel.

Police and paramedics were called at about 2.30pm on Monday to a hotel on Earlham Road in Norwich, close to Plantation Gardens, after a man was found unresponsive inside.

An inquest will be opened in due course, but police have confirmed that the circumstances around his death were not suspicious.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Emergency services were called to the property and ambulance attended but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."