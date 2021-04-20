News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man found dead in Norwich hotel

David Hannant

Published: 1:42 PM April 20, 2021   
Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil D

Police were called to Earlham Road in Norwich after a man was found unresponsive in a hotel - Credit: Archant

A man has died in a Norwich hotel.

Police and paramedics were called at about 2.30pm on Monday to a hotel on Earlham Road in Norwich, close to Plantation Gardens, after a man was found unresponsive inside.

An inquest will be opened in due course, but police have confirmed that the circumstances around his death were not suspicious.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Emergency services were called to the property and ambulance attended but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

 "The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

