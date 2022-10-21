Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man in 50s found dead in city home

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:51 AM October 21, 2022
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

A police cordon is in place at a home in Knowland Grove after a man's body was found - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A police cordon is in place at a Norwich home after a man's body was found.

Officers were called to a property in Knowland Grove on Thursday, October 20, after reports of a sudden death. 

A man in his 50s was found unresponsive inside at 1.30pm.

The next of kin have been informed and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. 

A police cordon remains in place at the scene and a Home Office post-mortem will take place later today (October 21).


