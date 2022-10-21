Man in 50s found dead in city home
Published: 11:51 AM October 21, 2022
A police cordon is in place at a Norwich home after a man's body was found.
Officers were called to a property in Knowland Grove on Thursday, October 20, after reports of a sudden death.
A man in his 50s was found unresponsive inside at 1.30pm.
The next of kin have been informed and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene and a Home Office post-mortem will take place later today (October 21).