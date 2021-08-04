News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Man in his 70s found in flat weeks after he died is named

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 3:13 PM August 4, 2021   
The man's body was discovered at The Barn in Bowthorpe

The man's body was discovered at The Barn in Bowthorpe - Credit: Submitted

A man who was found weeks after he died in a block of Norwich flats has been named locally as Anthony Rush.

The man, in his 70s, had lain dead for some time in his flat at The Barn on Rawley Road in Bowthorpe before neighbours called the police over concerns for his welfare.

The neighbour reported coming home in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, July 25 when he noticed a "horrible smell" and saw maggots crawling out from under Mr Rush's door onto the landing.

Police raided the property soon after at 4am, finding his body and sealing off the flat to investigate.

A spokeswoman said officers had made initial enquiries, but that the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Today, on August 4, contractors were still in the process of cleaning out Mr Rush's flat and could be seen loading up damaged items from his living room onto a truck.

Contractors were cleaning Mr Rush's flat on Wednesday, August 4 by the property off Rawley Road in Bowthorpe

Contractors were cleaning Mr Rush's flat on Wednesday, August 4 by the property off Rawley Road in Bowthorpe - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman from Broadland Housing Group gave their condolences to Mr Rush's family after being informed on July 26 by Norwich City Council he had passed away.

They said: "Sadly, no-one had raised any queries or concerns with us, and there were no other warning indicators something could be wrong.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
  2. 2 Locals split as 'terrifying' 60-year-old chestnut tree is felled
  3. 3 Three teens arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing
  1. 4 Ex-filling station set to become kebab and pizza takeaway
  2. 5 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  3. 6 Drip, drip, hooray! City's bottled water crisis solved
  4. 7 Sales rep who died at nature reserve named at inquest
  5. 8 No-frills Norwich pub offers top-notch food and every dish is under £8
  6. 9 Golden Triangle cocktail bar announces closure after 'troubling time'
  7. 10 Man steals £250 guitar from charity shop

"We would like to offer condolences to his friends and neighbours."

Residents described Mr Rush as a "friendly man", but said he was "very much a recluse" and that they "never saw him".

Craig Morrish

Craig Morrish worked as contractor for KMI Logistics and Deliverwize out of Amazon's Norwich depot - Credit: Archant

His neighbour Craig Morrish, 33, said: "I heard the officers who found him say he could have been there for at least eight weeks.

"It's a shame. The guy was really friendly.

"I hardly knew him but he wasn't a bother — just kept himself to himself.

"Over the course of the pandemic he became a recluse, so nothing was amiss when we didn't see him for a while.

"He wouldn't even open the door to food deliveries but would wait until the person had left the building before wedging open the door to collect them.

"When I first moved here eight years ago, I was struggling for cash, and he heard me telling my little girl I couldn't get her the magazine she wanted.

"Later on he knocked on the door with the magazine. I've never forgotten that."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Empty shelves in the water aisle of a Tesco store have been reported up and down the country. 

Why is it so difficult to buy bottled water?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Oak Street from St Crispins Road to St Marys Plain will be closed for 3 days

Parts of busy Norwich road to be shut for three days for repairs

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus