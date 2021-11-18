Man found dead at a home in Mile Cross
Published: 1:41 PM November 18, 2021
Updated: 1:48 PM November 18, 2021
A man has been found dead at a home in Mile Cross.
Police were called to reports of a death at 7.20pm on Wednesday, November 17.
The body was discovered in a private residence in Lefroy Road near Norwich.
The East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man found is believed to be in his 50s.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Norfolk police spokesperson said: "A file will be prepared by the coroner."
