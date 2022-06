Emergency services were called to a home in Sprowston following the sudden death of a man. - Credit: Submitted

Emergency services were called to a home near Norwich following the sudden death of a man.

Police officers and an ambulance crew arrived at the property in Cromwell Road in Sprowston at about 7.30am this morning (Saturday, June 25).

A man in his 80s was found inside.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.