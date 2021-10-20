News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:29 AM October 20, 2021   
A man was found dead in his home in Naseby Way, Norwich.

A man was found dead in his home in Naseby Way, Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Google Maps

Heavy police presence and a forensics team were seen outside of a home in Thorpe St Andrew after reports that a man had been found dead.

Police were called to reports of a sudden death at an address in Naseby Way just before 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 19.

The death of the man is not being treated as suspicious.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course."

Norwich News

