Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home

Published: 11:29 AM October 20, 2021

A man was found dead in his home in Naseby Way, Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Google Maps

Heavy police presence and a forensics team were seen outside of a home in Thorpe St Andrew after reports that a man had been found dead.

Police were called to reports of a sudden death at an address in Naseby Way just before 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 19.

The death of the man is not being treated as suspicious.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course."