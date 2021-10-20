Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home
Published: 11:29 AM October 20, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Heavy police presence and a forensics team were seen outside of a home in Thorpe St Andrew after reports that a man had been found dead.
Police were called to reports of a sudden death at an address in Naseby Way just before 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 19.
The death of the man is not being treated as suspicious.
A Norfolk police spokesman said: "A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course."