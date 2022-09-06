Pedestrian in his 20s dies in crash involving lorry on A47

The A47 near Longwater and Easton was closed after the crash - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man in his 20s has died in a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the A47.

Police were called to the incident which happened at Easton at about 1pm on Monday (September 5).

Emergency services attended but the pedestrain, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The road was closed while an investigation took place before reopening just after 5pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have seen or have dashcam footage of a pedestrian walking along the A47 prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information should contact Sgt Jordan Pokorny at Swaffham RAPT on 101 quoting CAD reference 210 of Monday, September 5, or email Jordan.Pokorny@norfolk.police.uk.