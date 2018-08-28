Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Breaking News

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

PUBLISHED: 08:03 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:16 23 December 2018

A road has been closed while emergancy services attend to a crashin Mildenhall. Picture: Getty

A road has been closed while emergancy services attend to a crashin Mildenhall. Picture: Getty

ajfletch

One man has died in a single vehicle collision in Eriswell this morning.

The crash, involving one vehicle, happened at around 3am on the B1112 between Lakenheath and Mildenhall and emergency services attended the scene to find that a vehicle had overturned.

The male driver of the vehicle as sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three fire engines attended from Mildenhall, Brandon and Methwold and were required to free an occupant.

The road is now closed between the Lords Walk Roundabout at Lakenheath and the Mildenhall turnoff towards Eriswell whilst initial enquiries are carried out.

Officers have said that the road is likely to remain closed for much of the morning while investigations take place.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

They should call Suffolk police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD reference 30 of 23 December 2018.

More information as it comes.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police officers ‘uninjured’ after trying to stop Audi A5

An Audi A5 hit a Norwich Police car. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after being caught red handed opening a family's Christmas presents. Picture: Arcahnt

David Freezer: Player ratings following Norwich City’s fine win at Blackburn

Teenage right-back Max Aarons impressed again for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich mother’s mammoth donation is helping families in need prepare for Christmas

Kelly Mendham from Hethersett has been collecting donations of toys and food to hand out to families in need before Christmas. Picture: Roos Mendham

‘Apparently we’re 90th minute merchants!’ – Fans react as Norwich City deliver another late victory

Teemu Pukki wheels away to celebrate another goal, another winner and another three Championship points for Norwich City - this time at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hopes and Fears for 2019: Analysis from the export market

What does the export market look like in 2019? Picture: Tim Scrivener
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists