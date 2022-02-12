Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river

Breaking

A man has died after a car crashed into the River Wensum in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man has died following a crash near a Norwich roundabout which saw a car end up in the River Wensum.

Emergency services were pressed into action on Saturday (February 12) morning after a brown Fiat Sedici crashed through a set of metal barriers by the roundabout adjoining Saint Crispins Road and Barker Street.

The vehicle subsequently landed upside down in a section of the river below.

The collision, which happened just after 7am, resulted in police shutting the roundabout and various surrounding roads in the city.

Having rushed to the scene, rescue teams managed to pull the driver - a man in his 60s - from the Fiat.

However, ambulance staff were unable to save the man and he died at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Most of the attending vehicles from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service departed at around 9am, but specialist police officers remained at the scene to carry out crucial collision investigation work.

Surveying the aftermath of the incident, one passer-by said he had lived in Norwich for decades and had "never seen a crash like it" at the roundabout.

In the meantime, adjacent roads were kept closed for almost seven hours while the police investigation was completed.

They finally reopened just before 1.45pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are urging those who witnessed the crash to come forward.

They also want to hear from anyone who saw the manner of driving prior to the collision, or from people with dash cam footage captured in the area at around 7am on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.