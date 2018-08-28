Man in his 20s dies after falling from A47 bridge
PUBLISHED: 14:27 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:36 23 October 2018
Archant
A man in his 20s has died after falling from a bridge on the A47.
Police were called to the A47 at Easton at around 7.40pm on Monday night following reports a man had fallen from the bridge at Longwater.
The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
The eastbound carriage way was closed while emergency services attended the scene, re-opening at 8.30pm.
Police have confirmed the man was not involved with a collision with a vehicle and they are not treating the death as suspicious.