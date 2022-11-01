Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man in his 50s dies after being hit by bus in Sprowston

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:52 AM November 1, 2022
Emergency services attended the scene of the accident.

A man in his 50s has died after being hit by a bus in Sprowston. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A man in his 50s has died after being hit by a bus in Sprowston. 

Norfolk Police was called to the B1150 North Walsham Road on the outskirts of Norwich at 4.50pm on October 31 after a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian. 

Emergency services attended the incident but the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. 

An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, should contact the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 or via email on SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting NC-31102022-307.

The road was closed in both directions while the emergency services dealt with the incident and it did not reopen until 4.30am today (November 1).

