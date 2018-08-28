Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man who was found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died.

On Thursday, November 8, Cambridgeshire Police discovered a man in his 20s on fire outside the YMCA hostel in Peterborough at around 8.20am.

He was initially taken from the hostel in Wellington Street, Eastgate, to the Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance, but was later airlifted to a specialist burns unit in Chelmsford in critical condition.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed he died in hospital the following day, on the evening of Friday, November 9.

Speaking at the time of the incident, officers said they did not believe anyone else was involved.

The last known address of the victim, who has not yet been named, was in Norwich.

A police spokesman said his death is not being treated as suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.