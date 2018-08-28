Man taken to hospital following collapse at Aldi store

The Aldi store car park on Plumstead Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

An elderly man had to be taken to hospital after he collapsed at a shop in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services, including ambulance crews and police, were called to the Aldi store on Plumstead Road at just after 2pm on Thursday (November 15).

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) said: “We were called at 2.05pm to reports that someone had collapsed in Aldi.

“Two ambulance crews, an ambulance officer, a community first responder (CFR) and the medical response car from East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were dispatched to help.

At the scene, they assessed and treated an elderly man who was in cardiac arrest.

The patient was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.”

Police confirmed they also attended, shortly before 2.10pm, following reports of a “medical emergency”.