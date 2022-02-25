News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man taken to hospital after medical incident in Norwich city centre

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:26 PM February 25, 2022
The police and ambulance service in Cattle Market Street, Norwich after a man suffered a medical incident.

Emergency services in Cattle Market Street after a man suffered a medical incident. - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical incident in a Norwich street.

Police were called to Cattle Market Street at about 2.30pm on February 25 after receiving reports a man had collapsed.

East of England Ambulance service attended, sending two ambulances and a senior paramedic to the scene.

The adult male was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

