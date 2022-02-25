Man taken to hospital after medical incident in Norwich city centre
Published: 6:26 PM February 25, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical incident in a Norwich street.
Police were called to Cattle Market Street at about 2.30pm on February 25 after receiving reports a man had collapsed.
East of England Ambulance service attended, sending two ambulances and a senior paramedic to the scene.
The adult male was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment.