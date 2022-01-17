News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man awaiting trial for murder died from self-inflicted neck wound

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:30 PM January 17, 2022
Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police

Stuart Williamson, who was charged with the murder of Diane Douglas, was found dead in his cell on Friday, December 29, 2021 - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial for the murder of missing Diane Douglas had sustained a self-inflicted neck wound.

Stuart Williamson, 56, was accused of killing Ms Douglas between December 1 and December 31, 2018, when she would have been 55 or 56.

Williamson was found dead in his prison cell at HMP Norwich at about 5pm on December 29, 2021, Norfolk Police said.

The force said his medical cause of death was stated, at an inquest which was opened and adjourned on Friday, as “hypovolemic shock” due to a “self-inflicted left neck wound”.

Hypovolemic shock is where severe blood loss causes low blood pressure.

Ms Douglas, from Colton, near Norwich, was reported missing by family members on October 21 2021.

Norfolk Police launched a ‘no body’ murder investigation after inquiries found Ms Douglas had not been seen for a “significant period”.

Ms Douglas’s remains were then found in the garden of a house in Barford Road, Colton, on November 2, the force said.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the provisional cause of death as unascertained due to the state of decomposition, with further examination to be carried out.

Williamson, of Barford Road in Colton, had been arrested in Wales on October 30 and was later charged with murder.

He had yet to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded in custody, facing a trial at Norwich Crown Court in April.

A further hearing is due to take place at Norwich Crown Court on February 8.

