Man awaiting trial for murder died from self-inflicted neck wound
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A man found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial for the murder of missing Diane Douglas had sustained a self-inflicted neck wound.
Stuart Williamson, 56, was accused of killing Ms Douglas between December 1 and December 31, 2018, when she would have been 55 or 56.
Williamson was found dead in his prison cell at HMP Norwich at about 5pm on December 29, 2021, Norfolk Police said.
The force said his medical cause of death was stated, at an inquest which was opened and adjourned on Friday, as “hypovolemic shock” due to a “self-inflicted left neck wound”.
Hypovolemic shock is where severe blood loss causes low blood pressure.
Ms Douglas, from Colton, near Norwich, was reported missing by family members on October 21 2021.
Norfolk Police launched a ‘no body’ murder investigation after inquiries found Ms Douglas had not been seen for a “significant period”.
Most Read
- 1 'I can't lose!' City fan places 150/1 bet on Canaries dismal scoring record
- 2 Could ANOTHER McDonald's be coming to Norwich?
- 3 WATCH: Inside abandoned static caravan left to rot in city suburb
- 4 £3.1m roadworks on new bus lane and crossings could last for ONE YEAR
- 5 Busy road to partially close for line repainting at end of new bus lane
- 6 Restaurant owner 'excited' as Norwich street is permanently pedestrianised
- 7 Seven-bed Edwardian home with heated swimming pool for sale
- 8 See inside this Tudor townhouse for sale for £325,000
- 9 From mustard to postcodes: 15 things Norwich has given the world
- 10 Clinic shuts after more than 40 years with £60k losses due to Covid
Ms Douglas’s remains were then found in the garden of a house in Barford Road, Colton, on November 2, the force said.
A Home Office post-mortem examination established the provisional cause of death as unascertained due to the state of decomposition, with further examination to be carried out.
Williamson, of Barford Road in Colton, had been arrested in Wales on October 30 and was later charged with murder.
He had yet to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded in custody, facing a trial at Norwich Crown Court in April.
A further hearing is due to take place at Norwich Crown Court on February 8.