Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Man charged in connection with Felthorpe cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 16:24 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:24 20 December 2018

Police at the cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Police at the cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in Felthorpe.

Officers executed a warrant at a property in Brands Lane yesterday morning and discovered more than 330 cannabis plants and hydroponics equipment.

Rimantas Valentukonis, aged 51 and of no fixed address, has been charged with producing a Class B drug and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

A second man, aged in his 30s, who was also arrested, has been released under investigation while the enquiry continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

#includeImage($article, 225)

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Four people arrested after driving “suspiciously” past city court

Picture: Ian Burt.

Michael Bailey: The Championship turn, Norwich City’s key strength and what happens next

Norwich City's players celebrate Max Aarons' equaliser at Bristol City - and will hope there is far more to come both at Blackburn and over the second half of the Championship campaign. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Big red bus driver offers free rides for charity

Sam Larke, Geoff Hanson and Ivan Fisher from Awayadays - who are lending their retro buses to raise money for the Big C charity. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists