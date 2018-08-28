Man charged in connection with Felthorpe cannabis factory

Police at the cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Archant

A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in Felthorpe.

Officers executed a warrant at a property in Brands Lane yesterday morning and discovered more than 330 cannabis plants and hydroponics equipment.

Rimantas Valentukonis, aged 51 and of no fixed address, has been charged with producing a Class B drug and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

A second man, aged in his 30s, who was also arrested, has been released under investigation while the enquiry continues.