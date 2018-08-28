Man suffers burn injury after firework is put through his window

Rolleston Close, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

A man suffered a burn to the leg after a lit firework was thrown though the window of his house in Norwich.

There was also damage to the inside walls, a carpet and a rug at the home on Rolleston Close after the firework went through the open window at about 8.30pm on Thursday, November 1.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact PC Richard Walker at Earlham Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.