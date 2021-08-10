Only 405 miles to go! Norwich dad's cross country cycle begins

Published: 7:14 PM August 10, 2021

Alex Mowles, from Norwich, with his family ahead of the start of his 405 mile cycle ride. - Credit: NCH&C

A dad-of-nine has begun his 405 mile long cross country cycle to raise money for the staff who cared for his father-in-law.

Alex Mowles is heading to Truro with the aim to raise £1,000 for the Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust's (NCH&C) stroke rehabilitation ward.

Mr Mowles, who lives near Mousehold Heath, saw his father-in-law Victor Fuller and dad Fred Mowles needed treatment and rehabilitation to regain some of their independence after suffering severe strokes.

Alex Mowles with his father-in-law Victor Fuller as he starts his 405 mile fundraiser. - Credit: NCH&C

Mr Fuller was treated on Beech ward and was supported to walk and talk again following his stroke, which left him partially blind.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old was waved off by his family including eight of his children and his father-in-law and staff.

Alex Mowles sets off from Norwich to Truro in aid of the ward that cared for his father-in-law - Credit: NCH&C

Mr Mowles aims to cycle around 70 to 105 miles each day and complete the challenge in time to take his daughter out for her birthday on August 17 in Cornwall.

To donate visit, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alex-mowles