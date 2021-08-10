Only 405 miles to go! Norwich dad's cross country cycle begins
- Credit: NCH&C
A dad-of-nine has begun his 405 mile long cross country cycle to raise money for the staff who cared for his father-in-law.
Alex Mowles is heading to Truro with the aim to raise £1,000 for the Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust's (NCH&C) stroke rehabilitation ward.
Mr Mowles, who lives near Mousehold Heath, saw his father-in-law Victor Fuller and dad Fred Mowles needed treatment and rehabilitation to regain some of their independence after suffering severe strokes.
Mr Fuller was treated on Beech ward and was supported to walk and talk again following his stroke, which left him partially blind.
On Tuesday, the 38-year-old was waved off by his family including eight of his children and his father-in-law and staff.
Mr Mowles aims to cycle around 70 to 105 miles each day and complete the challenge in time to take his daughter out for her birthday on August 17 in Cornwall.
To donate visit, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alex-mowles