Man arrested on suspicion of arson after city flat destroyed by blaze

Fire crews were called to a fire in a flat in Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, on Thursday, April 28. - Credit: Archant

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a city flat.

Fire crews were called to a blaze in Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, at 12.49am on Thursday, April 28.

Broken glass and burnt out windows can be seen outside the block of flats in the aftermath of the fire.

Later that morning concerned neighbours gathered to examine the damage after fearing for their own properties.

Peter Hole, who lives across the road, said he heard "crackling sounds" before rushing to the window to find out what it was.

He said: "I couldn't see anything out the front so I looked to the back of the building and noticed this orange glow reflecting off the back of the shed.

The flat's windows were completely destroyed in the blaze. - Credit: Archant

"I called the fire brigade but they were already on their way down the steps."

Mr Hole added that he was "shocked" and his partner also woke up in disbelief.

He said: "We both couldn't believe our eyes."

The back of the flat that caught fire in Foulgers Opening, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Another neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It happened really early in the morning - it was quite a big fire.

"My neighbour knocked on my door and was frightened it might spread.

"There was quite a lot of people gathered outside dealing with it."

Following the incident, Norfolk Police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the fire.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of anti-social behaviour in All Saints Street in Norwich at about 12.45am on April 28.

"A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested for arson in connection with a fire in Foulgers Opening and is being questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre."

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett were in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

They remained at the scene until 2.40am this morning [April 28].

A police car remained nearby on Thursday (April 28) morning. - Credit: Archant

A police car remained stationed nearby on Thursday.