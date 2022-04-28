Man arrested on suspicion of arson after city flat destroyed by blaze
- Credit: Archant
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a city flat.
Fire crews were called to a blaze in Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, at 12.49am on Thursday, April 28.
Broken glass and burnt out windows can be seen outside the block of flats in the aftermath of the fire.
Later that morning concerned neighbours gathered to examine the damage after fearing for their own properties.
Peter Hole, who lives across the road, said he heard "crackling sounds" before rushing to the window to find out what it was.
He said: "I couldn't see anything out the front so I looked to the back of the building and noticed this orange glow reflecting off the back of the shed.
"I called the fire brigade but they were already on their way down the steps."
Mr Hole added that he was "shocked" and his partner also woke up in disbelief.
Most Read
- 1 Police remain at scene of ongoing incident for over 24 hours
- 2 Prescribed cannabis seized by police at patient's home
- 3 Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident
- 4 A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident
- 5 City shopping centre renamed for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 6 Man arrested after illegal firearms found at Sprowston home
- 7 Moulin Rouge-themed bottomless brunch coming to Norwich
- 8 Revealed: New visiting hours announced at the N&N
- 9 Plans submitted to transform former B&B into family home
- 10 Two men arrested after fight on city bridge
He said: "We both couldn't believe our eyes."
Another neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It happened really early in the morning - it was quite a big fire.
"My neighbour knocked on my door and was frightened it might spread.
"There was quite a lot of people gathered outside dealing with it."
Following the incident, Norfolk Police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the fire.
A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of anti-social behaviour in All Saints Street in Norwich at about 12.45am on April 28.
"A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested for arson in connection with a fire in Foulgers Opening and is being questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre."
Appliances from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett were in attendance.
Crews used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
They remained at the scene until 2.40am this morning [April 28].
A police car remained stationed nearby on Thursday.