Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant Archant

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the death of a man in a wooded area on the outskirts of Norwich.

On Monday morning, at around 5.15am, police discovered a man with serious head injuries in Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road in Norwich.

Paramedics attended the scene but the man died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

A police cordon has been put in place around the area while officers continue their investigations. Part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road have been closed.

A man in his 30s, from the Norwich area, has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

By 7.30am on Monday morning, roughly six police officers could be seen outside the wood, with a handful of vehicles blocking off the closed roads.

There was also a police presence on Crome Road, near Mousehold, with police tape up and an officer stationed outside a property as part of the investigation.

Detective inspector Lewis Craske, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team, said: “We are in the early stages of our enquiries but we believe this to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspect are known to each other.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area of Clapham Woods in the early hours of this morning.”

A 28-year-old man who lives in the area, and did not want to be named, said: “I was woken by the sound of sirens and could not get back to sleep so went out for a run and saw the police tape in the distance.

“There were quite a few police cars there and the road was cordoned off so I took a different route.”

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.