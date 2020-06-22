Search

Advanced search

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

PUBLISHED: 07:10 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 22 June 2020

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Archant

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the death of a man in a wooded area on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police have cordoned off part of Drayton Road as part of an investigation into the death of a man found with serious head injuries in Clapham Wood. Photo: ArchantPolice have cordoned off part of Drayton Road as part of an investigation into the death of a man found with serious head injuries in Clapham Wood. Photo: Archant

On Monday morning, at around 5.15am, police discovered a man with serious head injuries in Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road in Norwich.

Paramedics attended the scene but the man died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

Police have cordoned off part of Drayton Road as part of an investigation into the death of a man found with serious head injuries in Clapham Wood. Photo: ArchantPolice have cordoned off part of Drayton Road as part of an investigation into the death of a man found with serious head injuries in Clapham Wood. Photo: Archant

A police cordon has been put in place around the area while officers continue their investigations. Part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road have been closed.

A man in his 30s, from the Norwich area, has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: ArchantThe road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

By 7.30am on Monday morning, roughly six police officers could be seen outside the wood, with a handful of vehicles blocking off the closed roads.

There was also a police presence on Crome Road, near Mousehold, with police tape up and an officer stationed outside a property as part of the investigation.

Crome Road, which is part of the investigation into the death of a man who was found in Clapham Wood. Photo: ArchantCrome Road, which is part of the investigation into the death of a man who was found in Clapham Wood. Photo: Archant

Detective inspector Lewis Craske, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team, said: “We are in the early stages of our enquiries but we believe this to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspect are known to each other.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area of Clapham Woods in the early hours of this morning.”

A 28-year-old man who lives in the area, and did not want to be named, said: “I was woken by the sound of sirens and could not get back to sleep so went out for a run and saw the police tape in the distance.

“There were quite a few police cars there and the road was cordoned off so I took a different route.”

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The buzz is back on Norwich’s high street

Shoppers out in the city as more businesses are reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The buzz is back on Norwich’s high street

Shoppers out in the city as more businesses are reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Driver tells of narrow miss with car in police chase travelling 70mph the wrong way

A driver in a stolen car involved in a police chase drove the wrong way up Carrow Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Six things from Norwich City’s damaging defeat to Southampton

Nathan Redmond sealed Southampton's 3-0 win as he returned to face former club Norwich City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Restaurant selling gourmet burgers set for Norwich

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in July. Picture: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24