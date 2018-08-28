Man airlifted to hospital after house fire

A man was airlifted to hospital following a house fire on Alexandra Road in Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering burns in a house fire.

Three fire crews attended the house on Alexandra Road in Norwich around 4.04pm and assisted the East Anglia Air Ambulance and another ambulance with casualty care.

The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further treatment.

The road was temporarily closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Mary Holland, a resident on Alexandra Road, was returning from the super market when she noticed a fire engine blocking the road.

She said: “I didn’t know what was going on but there was paramedics running in and out of the house. I tried to keep out of the way because there was police in the middle of the street.”

Student, Jonah Gourlay, said he and his house mates noticed a lot of police activity and that officers were keeping an eye on the property.

Updates to follow.