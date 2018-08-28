Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Man airlifted to hospital after house fire

PUBLISHED: 14:03 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 12 November 2018

A man was airlifted to hospital following a house fire on Alexandra Road in Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales

A man was airlifted to hospital following a house fire on Alexandra Road in Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering burns in a house fire.

Three fire crews attended the house on Alexandra Road in Norwich around 4.04pm and assisted the East Anglia Air Ambulance and another ambulance with casualty care.

The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further treatment.

The road was temporarily closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Mary Holland, a resident on Alexandra Road, was returning from the super market when she noticed a fire engine blocking the road.

She said: “I didn’t know what was going on but there was paramedics running in and out of the house. I tried to keep out of the way because there was police in the middle of the street.”

Student, Jonah Gourlay, said he and his house mates noticed a lot of police activity and that officers were keeping an eye on the property.

Updates to follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Drivers to face diversions due to A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Video Emotional candlelit procession brings Remembrance Day commemorations to a close

Those in the procession of light, holding their candles at City Hall for the Vigil of Peace for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide