Major Norwich employers take part in scheme to help young people get into workplace

PUBLISHED: 10:53 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 03 November 2018

Employers pledge to support young people in Norwich. (L-R Anna Frazer, Chloe Smith, then back row, Helena Powell, Ryan Bedwell-Woods and Lauren Barnett.) Pic: Natasha Davy.

Archant

Thousands of young people across Norwich are going to be helped into the world of work as part of ambitious plans to promote social mobility in the city.

Major Norwich employers, including Aviva, Norwich City Football Club, KPMG, Grant Thornton and Norfolk County Council, have signed up to a ‘Cornerstone Employer Commitments’ plan which sets out how they will help prepare young people for the world of work and promote social mobility.

The plan, which was launched at the Open Academy in Norwich, includes activities they will take to mobilise local businesses to meet an ambitious target of delivering over 36,000 encounters with employers for young people in the area by 2020.

Chloe Smith, Norwich North MP, said: “Improving social mobility for young people in Norwich is an important part of my ongoing work.

“As chair of the Norwich Opportunity Area Youth Board, I know first-hand from young people about how they aspire to reach their goals; I am working hard across the city to make that happen.

“I’m delighted to see local businesses in the area come together to support young people, we all have a responsibility to work together to improve the lives of young people in our city. Businesses, like those attending this event, share my belief that It is really important to help prepare and inspire young people for the world of work.”

Norwich is one of the government’s 12 Opportunity Areas across England, designed to promote social mobility and open-up opportunities for young people. The Careers & Enterprise Company, a national organisation that helps prepare young people for the fast-changing world of work, has worked together with the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership to recruit ‘Cornerstone Employers’ to help support the Opportunity Area’s work.

Robin Shore, from Grant Thornton’s Norwich office said: “Norwich is a fantastic, vibrant city and ensuring young people are equipped with the skills and experience to succeed is vital to creating a sustainable future.”

Steve Muncey, KPMG’s East Anglia Chairman said he was proud that KPMG has committed to supporting schools, colleges and young people locally through taking part in the scheme.

