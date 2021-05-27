News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

D-Day veteran Major Ken Mayhew dies aged 104

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:18 PM May 27, 2021   
Major Ken Mayhew landed with Ist Battalion The Suffolk Regiment on D-Day

Major Ken Mayhew landed with Ist Battalion The Suffolk Regiment on D-Day and served continuously with the battalion until February 1945. - Credit: Mayhew family

A D-Day veteran who was one of only four living people to receive the highest honour of the Netherlands, has died aged 104. 

Major Ken Mayhew, who lived in a village close to Norwich, died at home on Thursday, May 13, having played a pivotal role in the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation.

In 1946, Major Mayhew was knighted by Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands, the great-grandmother of the current monarch, King William-Alexander.

He was awarded the Knight fourth class of the Military William Order, the Dutch equivalent of the Victoria Cross and the Légion d'Honneur. The Order's motto means bravery, leadership and loyalty.

Major Ken Mayhew

Major Ken Mayhew, who has died aged 104. - Credit: Mayhew family

On his 100th birthday, Major Mayhew said of the honour: "It is something that has completely changed my life. I never looked for any fuss. But the hospitality and the friendship I have been shown by our Dutch friends has been overwhelming."

Born in Helmingham in 1917,  Major Mayhew was a keen sportsman representing his school, regiment and county in cricket, hockey and squash. 

He joined the Territorial Army in April 1939 and was commissioned into the Suffolk Regiment in May 1940.

There he was ordered to collect 150 recruits from Warley and take them to the 1st Battalion in Somerset to join the remnants of the battalion who had escaped from France at Dunkirk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
  2. 2 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
  3. 3 Police called after body of man found on boat at Thorpe St Andrew
  1. 4 M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses
  2. 5 Public pressure adds 20mph limit to one of Norwich's busiest roads
  3. 6 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
  4. 7 Robber with toy gun storms off before getting an 11-year sentence
  5. 8 Unusual Victorian house for sale for £525,000 with hidden extra
  6. 9 Teen charged with murdering his gran and attempted murder of his dad
  7. 10 Is crazy golf with noodles replacing New Look in Castle Quarter?

The battalion started training as one of the assault divisions for the eventual liberation of France.

Three and a half years later Major Mayhew landed with 1 Suffolk in Normandy on D-Day when he was a Captain commanding the carrier platoon.

He served continuously until February 1945, apart from three weeks of recovering from his injuries.

In Normandy he took part in the battles for Hillman on D-Day, Chateau de La Londe and the Tinchebray crossroads.

He commanded three sections of his carrier platoon “Ken Force”, he was part of the vanguard to liberate the town of Flers, subsequently receiving the Freedom of Flers from a grateful town.

After the war, Major Mayhew built successful grain and transport businesses.

In January last year the Canaries fan was awarded with a special shirt from the club for his 103rd birthday during a Tottenham Hotspur match. City goalkeeper Tim Krul, a Dutch international, described meeting him as "an honour".

He is survived by his wife Trish.

Obituary
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Firefighters in Coslany Square in Norwich helping a deer which had got stuck by the river Wensum

Norwich Live | Video

Firefighters called to aid of stranded muntjac deer

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Bridges across the A47 at king's Lynn have been closed ready for repair work to begin. Picture: Chri

Norfolk Live | Video

A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Boarded up entrances to the former Debenhams store in Norwich.

Rough sleeping areas sealed off as Debenhams entrances boarded up

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The leak on Thorpe Road has been fixed. Picture; Ruth Lawes

Norfolk Live

Next stage of £940,000 Norwich roadworks revealed

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon