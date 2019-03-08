‘The traffic planner’s dream’ Looking back at the building of the Magdalen Street flyover

When the Magdalen Street flyover opened on June 12, 1972 cars queued up to drive on the new inner link road, which was hailed as a “traffic planner’s dream”.

More than ten years in the making, the flyover caused much controversy when the city council approved the original planning application with people complaining the bid was “a ghastly planning mistake”.

The Magdalen Street Traders’ Association fought hard to keep the flyover from being built, setting up a petition which received 2000 signatures and even as late as May 1970 was calling for the council to rethink the plans which it referred to as a “grave error”.

But five months later the Government gave the project the final go ahead and on January 1 1971 the first concrete was poured.

Costing £710,000 the project saw around 5000 tons of concrete, 360 tons of steel and 10,000 tons of infilling material go into the construction of the flyover, which was completed ahead of schedule.

Here we look back at the project’s construction.

