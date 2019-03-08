Search

‘The traffic planner’s dream’ Looking back at the building of the Magdalen Street flyover

PUBLISHED: 14:31 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 01 April 2019

New flyover in town centre. Picture: Archant library

New flyover in town centre. Picture: Archant library

Archant

When the Magdalen Street flyover opened on June 12, 1972 cars queued up to drive on the new inner link road, which was hailed as a “traffic planner’s dream”.

Norwich Streets -- M The Magdalen Street flyover, part of the inner link road in the process of being built. Picture taken from a crane working in the Anglia Square development area Dated -- 25 September 1971 Photograph -- C3844Norwich Streets -- M The Magdalen Street flyover, part of the inner link road in the process of being built. Picture taken from a crane working in the Anglia Square development area Dated -- 25 September 1971 Photograph -- C3844

More than ten years in the making, the flyover caused much controversy when the city council approved the original planning application with people complaining the bid was “a ghastly planning mistake”.

The Magdalen Street Traders’ Association fought hard to keep the flyover from being built, setting up a petition which received 2000 signatures and even as late as May 1970 was calling for the council to rethink the plans which it referred to as a “grave error”.

But five months later the Government gave the project the final go ahead and on January 1 1971 the first concrete was poured.

Costing £710,000 the project saw around 5000 tons of concrete, 360 tons of steel and 10,000 tons of infilling material go into the construction of the flyover, which was completed ahead of schedule.

Norwich Streets -- M The flyover in Magdalen Street pictured after the huge beams had been lifted in place Dated -- 22 October 1971 Photograph -- C3802Norwich Streets -- M The flyover in Magdalen Street pictured after the huge beams had been lifted in place Dated -- 22 October 1971 Photograph -- C3802

Here we look back at the project’s construction.

Magdalen Street flyover under construction 30 years ago. Original caption: The inner link road is gradually snaking its way through the centre of Norwich. This picture, taken from the roof of the Stationery Office, shows the approach to the Magdalen Street fly-over. 20th March 1972Magdalen Street flyover under construction 30 years ago. Original caption: The inner link road is gradually snaking its way through the centre of Norwich. This picture, taken from the roof of the Stationery Office, shows the approach to the Magdalen Street fly-over. 20th March 1972

magdalene street flyover opens. Archantmagdalene street flyover opens. Archant

New flyover in town centre. Picture: Archant libraryNew flyover in town centre. Picture: Archant library

