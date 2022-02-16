Kids live music show complete with Disney princesses returns to city

Kidz Pop Party is set to take to the stage again for a family friendly show aimed to give children their first live experience. - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography - @richardjarmy

A trio of Norwich performers who found themselves struggling for work during the pandemic have joined forces to create a brand new spectacular in the city.

Performer Joe Ringer, who lives in NR1, saw his diary go quiet for the best part of 18 months.

So the lead singer of the Joe Ringer Band, which has performed across the county, joined forces with duo Vikki and Pip Randelle to create and launch a show.

Now, Kidz Pop Party is taking to the stage at Norwich's Maddermarket Theatre for the third time.

The show has well-known songs, like hits from the movie Trolls. - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography - @richardjarmy

Joe, 38, said: “We put our heads together and tried to come up with a Covid-safe environment that would be suitable for the entire family.

“Our first performance took place in October half term of 2022, and it was really popular.”

The shows take place at the historic Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich and at the Ocean Room in Gorleston.

Incorporating music, dance, circus and comedy the show is set to have something for everyone. - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography - @richardjarmy

The show aims to give children their first live experience in an interactive and energetic way with the venues picked because there is room to dance.

As the trio and their performers head into the next run they hope they'll see a sold out show or two: “We had such great responses from our shows and we want to build on that and create a legacy of shows that could continue to grow into the future.

“Kidz Pop Party adds a new aspect to our shows, with music, dancing, singing, comedy and circus. There really is something for everyone.”

Audiences can expect 80 minutes of high energy party fun including kids favourite pop songs and tunes from well-known children's shows and films.

These include favourites from Trolls, The Greatest Showman and Disney.

Kidz Pop Party also features songs from well-known Disney movies. - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography - @richardjarmy

Joe added: “We are just so excited to be performing again and can’t wait for everyone to see the show, in all its uniqueness.”

Kidz Pop Party will be on stage in the city from February 16.

It will be on stage until February 18 for a matinee show at 2.30pm and an evening show at 6.30pm.

Tickets start at £10.

The show is abiding by all the current government guidelines and have a Covid money-back guarantee if anything should have to change.

Featuring pop classics and hits, there will even be things the adults can sing along to. - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography - @richardjarmy



