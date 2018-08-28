Macmillan Cancer Support bus to tour Norfolk

Macmillan's cancer information team will be travelling around Norfolk between January 21 –and 25. Glyn Collins 2016

Cancer can be a scary topic, but in a bid to demystify the illness and make information about it more accessible a bus staffed by cancer specialists is coming to Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From Monday, January 21, the newly refurbished Macmillan bus “Dougie” will be touring the county, encouraging people to share their worries or concerns about cancer.

The bus which will visit towns, doctors surgeries and market places is open to everyone whether they’re living with the disease, struggling with the cost of cancer or caring for someone who is.

The bus will be at the following locations throughout January: Monday 21, Market Square in Great Yarmouth, Tuesday 22 Haymarket in Norwich, Wednesday 23, outside Diss Post Office, Thursday 24, Market Cross in Wymondham and Friday, January 25, Staithe Surgery in Stalham.

Anyone who is unable to visit the bus but has questions about cancer should visit www.macmillan.org.uk.