Remember when Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin turned up in Norwich?

It is five years ago this week when gig goers in Norwich were treated to a surprise appearance from a star who, on that occasion, had not been left Home Alone.

Fans who had gone to see Adam Green, formerly of American indie group The Moldy Peaches, were amazed when Macaulay Culkin joined him onstage at the Waterfront Studio.

Culkin rose to fame as a child star after working on films such as Home Alone, Richie Rich and My Girl in the 1990s, so it was something of a surreal spectacle when he appeared at the small Norwich gig on May 18, 2006.

He came out during Green's set to help him with a performance of Lucky Number Nine, a song by his former band.

Green, who also directs films, had worked with Culkin on a string of projects, including The Wrong Ferrari in 2011, which was directed by Green and shot entirely on an iPhone.

Hollie Crofts-Morris, from Norwich, who was at the show, said at the time that the whole thing was bizarre.

She said: "It was very random, he came out and did a cover of a Moldy Peaches song, but he didn't really seem to know the words and he wasn't great at singing."

Culkin, who appeared to be reading the lyrics to the song from the back of his hand, told the audience they were "the lucky dozens" to hear the pair perform the song for the first time in "like forever".

Culkin, who turned 40 last year, last month welcome the birth of his first child - baby boy Dakota.