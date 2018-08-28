Search

M&S removes ‘fancy little knickers’ from Christmas must-haves campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:12 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:59 05 December 2018

The revised Christmas display at Marks and Spencer in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A store chain has removed a Christmas window display after it sparked outrage.

Marks and Spencer included ‘fancy little knickers’ in its Christmas must-haves, next to “outfits to impress”. But feminists labelled it “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing”.

Now the store chain has replaced mannekins wearing skimpy undies with ‘must have beauty gifts’ in its stores in King’s Lynn and Norwich.

The original Christmas underwear display in the window of Marks and Spencer in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris BishopThe original Christmas underwear display in the window of Marks and Spencer in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

A spokesman for the company said windows were changed across all its branches yesterday.

She added: “It was a planned change, it was always going to happen.”

She said the company always changed its displays over the festive campaign to reflect customers’ buying habits.

The display sparked a heated debate on the EDP website, while 85pc of respondents to an online poll said they were not offended.

