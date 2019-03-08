Woman with history of anorexia dies after collapsing and hitting head

A woman with a history of anorexia died after vomiting, collapsing and hitting her head, an inquest heard.

Lynne Balan, 48, died at her home, in Aspland Road, Norwich, on November 19 2018, after hitting her head the previous night.

The inquest, at Norfolk Coroners Court, heard Ms Balan had called her neighbour, James Smith, at about 6pm after she collapsed. Upon entering her flat he said she looked unwell, pale and dialed 111.

Paramedics attended and tried to assess Ms Balan but she had been drinking and refused treatment. The ambulance crew explained the need to go to hospital but she refused.

The crew left her with Mr Smith who stayed with her before returning to his flat.

In the morning Mr Smith had not received a text from Ms Balan who he said was usually very sociable. He went to check on her and found Ms Balan in bed unresponsive. An ambulance was called but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Coroner, Yvonne Blake, gave a narrative conclusion.