Noise investigation launched after works leave houses 'tremoring'

Published: 6:00 AM July 23, 2021

There have been noise complaints over work at Lusher's Loke in Sprowston - Credit: Archant

Complaints have been voiced over houses shaking and noise disturbance at a site earmarked for development in Sprowston.

Mitchell Demolition Limited had originally lodged plans to construct 52 storage containers, a weighbridge and accompanying hut on land at Lusher's Loke in December 2019.

But this was withdrawn after opposition from those living in the area and councillors.

District councillor Natasha Harpley, who objected to the application, said Mitchells agreed to continue trading on the site as a builder's yard for 12 months.

The demolition firm has confirmed the works have now ceased.

Mrs Harpley said: "Everyone is on tenterhooks as they are wondering what now.

"Tunstall Close residents were getting in touch last Friday as their houses were tremoring and in one situation it woke up a sleeping baby. They have basically had enough.

"You expect some kind of disturbance from development, but not for your house to be shaking. Basically we keep getting fobbed off and are at the stage where we are not sure what is happening next."

Concerns were raised over noise disturbance during the last full town council meeting by three neighbours.

Sprowston town clerk Guy Ranaweera said: "I am led to understand that, from a planning perspective, the groundworks and current business use on Lusher’s Loke are not illegal - although the council would have preferred them carried out in a manner more considerate to local residents.

"This council can’t comment on the noise levels as we haven’t heard it first-hand, and noise abatement falls within Broadland District Council’s environmental health remit."

The town council has made Broadland aware of concerns being raised over noise levels.

The owner’s intention is to redevelop the site for residential homes, but no planning application has been submitted yet.

A spokesman for Broadland Council said: "We have been made aware of the issue and we are in discussion with the Environment Agency.

"We will continue to investigate and residents can contact us through our website."

A spokesman for Mitchells said the works have now ceased and the works were carried out with complete regulation, including sound modelling to all boundaries.

He said: "As a business we are not doing anything to contravene any regulation. We do not know what we will be doing next at the site at this stage."