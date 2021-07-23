News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Noise investigation launched after works leave houses 'tremoring'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM July 23, 2021   
An application has been submitted to build on land off Lusher's Loke in Sprowston. Picture: Google M

There have been noise complaints over work at Lusher's Loke in Sprowston - Credit: Archant

Complaints have been voiced over houses shaking and noise disturbance at a site earmarked for development in Sprowston. 

Mitchell Demolition Limited had originally lodged plans to construct 52 storage containers, a weighbridge and accompanying hut on land at Lusher's Loke in December 2019. 

But this was withdrawn after opposition from those living in the area and councillors. 

District councillor Natasha Harpley, who objected to the application, said Mitchells agreed to continue trading on the site as a builder's yard for 12 months.

The demolition firm has confirmed the works have now ceased.

Mrs Harpley said: "Everyone is on tenterhooks as they are wondering what now.

Natasha Harpley

Natasha Harpley, councillor for Sprowston Central, has been campaigning in recent years to make sending "dick pics" illegal - Credit: Natasha Harpley

You may also want to watch:

"Tunstall Close residents were getting in touch last Friday as their houses were tremoring and in one situation it woke up a sleeping baby. They have basically had enough. 

"You expect some kind of disturbance from development, but not for your house to be shaking. Basically we keep getting fobbed off and are at the stage where we are not sure what is happening next."

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
  2. 2 Cafe in historic park pavilion to reopen after £36,000 renovation
  3. 3 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
  1. 4 Shoe shop founded in 1857 closes down
  2. 5 City bar owner tells clubbers: 'Turn off Covid app'
  3. 6 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  4. 7 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
  5. 8 Person dies after being hit by train
  6. 9 Teens hurt and bike and e-scooter stolen in double robbery
  7. 10 Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening

Concerns were raised over noise disturbance during the last full town council meeting by three neighbours. 

Sprowston town clerk Guy Ranaweera said: "I am led to understand that, from a planning perspective, the groundworks and current business use on Lusher’s Loke are not illegal - although the council would have preferred them carried out in a manner more considerate to local residents.

"This council can’t comment on the noise levels as we haven’t heard it first-hand, and noise abatement falls within Broadland District Council’s environmental health remit."

The town council has made Broadland aware of concerns being raised over noise levels. 

The owner’s intention is to redevelop the site for residential homes, but no planning application has been submitted yet. 

A spokesman for Broadland Council said: "We have been made aware of the issue and we are in discussion with the Environment Agency.

"We will continue to investigate and residents can contact us through our website." 

A spokesman for Mitchells said the works have now ceased and the works were carried out with complete regulation, including sound modelling to all boundaries.

He said: "As a business we are not doing anything to contravene any regulation. We do not know what we will be doing next at the site at this stage." 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Cathedral Hotel on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Investigations | Special Report

Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Former NUA student Greg Williams is set to open a bar and antiques shop on St Benedicts Street, Norw

'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Coastguard and ambulance service have been called to Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew on Tuesday evening

Norwich Live

Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus