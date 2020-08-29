Search

Advanced search

First glimpse of hospital bed sheet artwork coming to Norwich as tribute to coronavirus victims

PUBLISHED: 16:51 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 29 August 2020

Angela Helleur (right), chief nurse of Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, with artist Luke Jerrams In Memoriam art installation, which is coming to Norwich in September. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Angela Helleur (right), chief nurse of Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, with artist Luke Jerrams In Memoriam art installation, which is coming to Norwich in September. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Press Association

An artist has unveiled an NHS-inspired installation made from hospital bed sheets as a memorial to those who have died in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Angela Helleur (right), chief nurse of Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, with artist Luke Jerrams In Memoriam created as a memorial to those lost in the Covid-19 pandemic as well a tribute to the NHS and care-workers. Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireAngela Helleur (right), chief nurse of Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, with artist Luke Jerrams In Memoriam created as a memorial to those lost in the Covid-19 pandemic as well a tribute to the NHS and care-workers. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

In Memoriam has been created by artist Luke Jerram from 120 sheets and will be in Chapelfield Gardens from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 6.

The artwork “commemorates all the people we have lost and is also a tribute to all the NHS and key workers”, the artist said.

Artist Luke Jerrams In Memoriam art will be on display in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich from September 4-6. Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireArtist Luke Jerrams In Memoriam art will be on display in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich from September 4-6. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

“I’m hoping the artwork will help some people with the grieving process,” he added.

MORE: Large installation coming to city park to honour coronavirus victims

In Memoriam has gone on display outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Woolwich Common in London this weekend before it moves to Norwich, Newbury and Bournemouth.

Mr Jerram said: “There’s been a lot of grief. The country is in a grieving process. I’m hoping this artwork may be of use to people to contemplate the pandemic but also to help with the bereavement.”

He said he bought the bed sheets - which resemble a medical cross logo from the air - and “stitched” them up.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

‘I’ve definitely overeaten’ - Singer La Roux spotted in Norwich restaurant

Clara Jackson (left) poses for a photo with singer La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich Picture: Clara Jackson

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

‘I’ve definitely overeaten’ - Singer La Roux spotted in Norwich restaurant

Clara Jackson (left) poses for a photo with singer La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich Picture: Clara Jackson

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Women deny shoplifting spree worth £20,000 at John Lewis

John Lewis store in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke backs Lewis to get over Liverpool saga

Jamal Lewis was tracked by Liverpool but is still a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

RECAP: Norwich City finish German tour unbeaten after SV Darmstadt double header

Norwich City wrap up their pre-season tour of Germany with a double header against SV Darmstadt at the club's training complex in Harsewinkel Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

First glimpse of hospital bed sheet artwork coming to Norwich as tribute to coronavirus victims

Angela Helleur (right), chief nurse of Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, with artist Luke Jerrams In Memoriam art installation, which is coming to Norwich in September. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire