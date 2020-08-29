First glimpse of hospital bed sheet artwork coming to Norwich as tribute to coronavirus victims
PUBLISHED: 16:51 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 29 August 2020
Press Association
An artist has unveiled an NHS-inspired installation made from hospital bed sheets as a memorial to those who have died in the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Memoriam has been created by artist Luke Jerram from 120 sheets and will be in Chapelfield Gardens from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 6.
The artwork “commemorates all the people we have lost and is also a tribute to all the NHS and key workers”, the artist said.
You may also want to watch:
“I’m hoping the artwork will help some people with the grieving process,” he added.
MORE: Large installation coming to city park to honour coronavirus victims
In Memoriam has gone on display outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Woolwich Common in London this weekend before it moves to Norwich, Newbury and Bournemouth.
Mr Jerram said: “There’s been a lot of grief. The country is in a grieving process. I’m hoping this artwork may be of use to people to contemplate the pandemic but also to help with the bereavement.”
He said he bought the bed sheets - which resemble a medical cross logo from the air - and “stitched” them up.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.