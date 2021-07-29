'We must learn to love ourselves' - Young artist's positive message
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A 20-year-old artist is using her new business to show young people a positive view of their bodies.
Lucia Ambrosetti, from Wymondham, has set up Ambrosetti Art and also started her own podcast called Ambrosetti Talks where she discusses various subjects such as feminism and how to start a business at such a young age.
Lucia said: "From a young age I was insecure, what helped me growing up was seeing people's art that was similar to mine and showed different bodies and flaws, which I now know are not flaws."
"I think we have to learn to love ourselves to become our best selves. You have to be your truest and most authentic self. I think it's so important for teenagers and young adults to fall in love with their bodies and to know that every type of body is beautiful."
What is the Norwich art community like?
Lucia said: "I am in the early days of starting my business so I haven’t been able to venture too far out of Norwich yet. I find the art community in Norwich to be beneficial for me, we have a really good arts university and I get support from the students and my friends, Norwich is full of creative individuals , and I think that really helps me as an artist"
Talking about the recent censorship of certain bodies on social media, Lucia added: "Luckily all my comments have been positive I was scared I would get backlash, and negative feedback due to the nature of my art, but I’ve had two months of amazing support, I am lucky my posts haven’t been blocked, hidden or censored as lots of body positive artists are having to face that. We need share different body types."
Lucia said: "I think art it can be a huge factor in us learning to love ourselves and our bodies however a lot of work has to come from ourselves by implementing positive habits, personally I found avoiding and unfollowing toxic people on Instagram. Small things like that and saying good and positive things to yourself can help to kickstart loving yourself."
What is next for Lucia?
"I am hoping for is to be able to sell more of my art which would enable me to make Ambrosetti Art become my career, I would love to use my podcast to work with other brands and events to make a larger impact I would love that."
"Anyone is welcome to engage with my art, a lot of my art is focussed on women's bodies. Every single one of us are on a self-love journey, my art is suitable for anyone."
What do Lucia's customers think?
Jacob Phillips from Brighton said: "Lucia's artwork is absolutely stunning and helps to create important conversations surrounding body positivity."
"As an artist and an individual she's extremely friendly and approachable, if you're ever looking to purchase artwork and want to help support a small business, I would definitely recommend Ambrosetti Art."
Katie Harrison, 34 from Wymondham, loves Lucia's artwork: "Lucia Ambrosetti inspires me massively! An amazing and unique young lady who is creating positive artwork for women."
"This is super important in the world we live in as Lucia's work shows beauty in all shapes and sizes and a strong message of not needing anyone's validation but your own. It encourages self love and promotes that being yourself is all that matters."
Lauren Bourne from Birmingham said: "I think the kind of art that Lucia Ambrosetti does is really important especially for younger people, as girls can identify to what a normal body can look like, and it’s important for younger guys to see what a woman’s body can look like, it’s amazing for body positivity! "