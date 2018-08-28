Search

Community encouraged to show love for their town in run-up to Valentine’s Day

PUBLISHED: 12:50 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 23 January 2019

Tony Vale who is organising the Love Wymondham Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

An event celebrating a community’s love for its market town will welcome a bumper programme of events in the Valentine’s run up.

Love Wymondham Day. Erica Simpson, owner of Pasta Gusto, pictured with her window display. Picture: ANTONY KELLYLove Wymondham Day. Erica Simpson, owner of Pasta Gusto, pictured with her window display. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Love Wymondham Day will sweep the town off its feet for the second year in a row on Saturday February 9, with events kicking off at 10am and running into the afternoon.

Feather fans will have the chance to get up close to birds of prey at the Original Factory Shop on Ayton Road while history buffs will find walks and talks at the Wymondham Heritage Museum.

At midday Wymondham Rock Choir will storm the Market Place with a live show featuring classics with a twist.

Organiser and Town Team member Tony Vale said: “We want to encourage people in the area to support the town and take a break from their busy lives to explore.

Love Wymondham Day. Queen Miss Norfolk 2018, Louise Bennison. Picture: ANTONY KELLYLove Wymondham Day. Queen Miss Norfolk 2018, Louise Bennison. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“If you love where you live it’s a brilliant way to celebrate it.”

