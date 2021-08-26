Love Light Festival to return to Norwich in February 2022

Published: 1:28 PM August 26, 2021

Norwich Cathedral was lit up spectacularly during the Love Light Norwich festival in 2020. - Credit: Chris Harvey Photography

The mesmerising Love Light Norwich festival is to return to the city for the second time in February 2022, illuminating the city with stunning art installations by international and local artists.

The festival will take place between February 17 to February 19, transforming people's perceptions of the city's streets and landmarks through a series of light projections.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District, who organised the event, said: “After a massively successful festival in 2020, where more than 15,000 people attended, Norwich Business Improvement District is thrilled to bring this unique free event back to the city."

"Arts and culture are integral to Norwich, and this relatively new festival creates an awe-inspiring attraction during low season supporting our local businesses and encouraging tourism to the City of Stories.”

The three night event will feature works by talented artists from around the world and closer to home following the theme of love and belonging.

Returning once again is the work of Melbourne-based Nick Azidis, whose luminescent designs take inspiration from patterns in nature, machinery, geography, and everyday objects.

He said “I am absolutely thrilled to be participating in Love Light Norwich once again. Love Light Norwich is a very special festival for me, and I have fallen in love with the city. I'm very excited to be back!”

Norwich University of Arts graduate Amber Light will also be showcasing her creative work for the second time.

For 2022, she has created 'Out of the Cocoon,' a butterfly-inspired installation which explores sustainability.

In keeping with the theme, her creation will be powered by solar power.

The festival also plans to heighten the sensory experience of visitors through sound. The Celestial Sound Cloud, by artist Pif-Paf, will create an intergalactic dance floor experience through unique music and light sequences.

A city-wide food trail is also taking place during the festival, which hopes to bring a welcome boost to the hospitality industry during the quieter post-Christmas period.

The festival is funded by National Lottery grants through Arts Council England.

Hazel Edwards, of Arts Council England, said: "I hope the festival brings together people to experience what promises to be a magical programme of exciting light installations, performance, projections and much more!”