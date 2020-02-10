WATCH: Do these light houses make you feel happier?

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:16 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 10 February 2020

Marketing manager, Sheridan Smith, with the rainbow Happy House, one of the light houses at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marketing manager, Sheridan Smith, with the rainbow Happy House, one of the light houses at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Intu Chapelfield in Norwich has found a vibrant, exciting new way to brighten the moods and experience of its shoppers with The Light House Experience.

Friends Lara Webster, left, and Aisling Sibley, in the Calm House, one of the light houses at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Collaborating with colour psychologists, light artists and designers, the country's biggest shopping centre group has created three glowing 'light houses' utilising colour combinations that, as their research has proved, help improve the wellbeing of its visitors.

Launching on Monday February,10 and coinciding with the Love Light Norwich Festival, which starts on February 13, The Light House Experience is part of intu's pledge to find ways to make its customers more positive.

Marketing manager, Sheridan Smith, with the rainbow Happy House, one of the light houses at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield, said: "intu Chapelfield is a place where families can enjoy spending their time and leave happier than when they first arrived, and we're hoping our Light House Experience will put big smiles on faces young and old."

The Happy, Calm and Energise houses feature a variety of different colour effects aimed to create three different emotional responses - happiness when walking into the multicoloured rainbow room, calmness when sitting in the quiet, softly-lit blue room and an energy boost when entering the neon-lit orange room.

Noah Dumitrescu, 18-months-old, stepping carefully inside one of the light houses, the Energiser House, at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Artist Liz West, who designed the houses, said: "I hope anyone who visits The Light House Experience at intu shopping centres up and down the country feels the positive effects we strived to create."

Ms Smith has been thrilled with the public's response so far.

Two-year-old Lilly Simmonds in the rainbow Happy House, one of the light houses at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said: "They are going down really well.... there have been hundreds of people going inside them all, taking photographs and really enjoying them."

Shoppers in Norwich can visit the free experience for the next two weeks before it goes on to visit 12 other intu centres around the country over the course of the next year.

Noah Dumitrescu, 18-months-old, stepping carefully inside one of the light houses, the Energiser House, at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

To check when the Light House Experience is coming to an intu shopping centre near you go to intu.co.uk/light-house

























































































































See inside £750,000 penthouse with roof terrace in central Norwich

A three bedroom penthouse is for sale in Norwich. Photo: Savills

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

Patsy Dashwood in 1998, when she was landlady of The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Archant Library

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Forecasters warn snow could follow Storm Ciara into Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

