WATCH: Do these light houses make you feel happier?

Marketing manager, Sheridan Smith, with the rainbow Happy House, one of the light houses at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Intu Chapelfield in Norwich has found a vibrant, exciting new way to brighten the moods and experience of its shoppers with The Light House Experience.

Friends Lara Webster, left, and Aisling Sibley, in the Calm House, one of the light houses at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Friends Lara Webster, left, and Aisling Sibley, in the Calm House, one of the light houses at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Collaborating with colour psychologists, light artists and designers, the country's biggest shopping centre group has created three glowing 'light houses' utilising colour combinations that, as their research has proved, help improve the wellbeing of its visitors.

Launching on Monday February,10 and coinciding with the Love Light Norwich Festival, which starts on February 13, The Light House Experience is part of intu's pledge to find ways to make its customers more positive.

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield, said: "intu Chapelfield is a place where families can enjoy spending their time and leave happier than when they first arrived, and we're hoping our Light House Experience will put big smiles on faces young and old."

The Happy, Calm and Energise houses feature a variety of different colour effects aimed to create three different emotional responses - happiness when walking into the multicoloured rainbow room, calmness when sitting in the quiet, softly-lit blue room and an energy boost when entering the neon-lit orange room.

Artist Liz West, who designed the houses, said: "I hope anyone who visits The Light House Experience at intu shopping centres up and down the country feels the positive effects we strived to create."

Ms Smith has been thrilled with the public's response so far.

She said: "They are going down really well.... there have been hundreds of people going inside them all, taking photographs and really enjoying them."

Shoppers in Norwich can visit the free experience for the next two weeks before it goes on to visit 12 other intu centres around the country over the course of the next year.

To check when the Light House Experience is coming to an intu shopping centre near you go to intu.co.uk/light-house


























































































































