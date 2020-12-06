Lost loved ones commemorated on a 9ft memorial Christmas tree

Published: 12:15 PM December 6, 2020

A plaque in recognition of all those who showed strength during the coronavirus pandemic has been unveiled at Earlham Crematorium. - Credit: Earlham Crematorium

Families have paid tribute to lost loved ones through a 9ft memorial Christmas tree.

Personalised stars commemorating friends and family members who have passed away this year have been placed on a Christmas tree at Earlham Crematorium in Norwich.

The 9ft tree has been erected as a sign of remembrance.

The crematorium has also unveiled a plaque in recognition of all those who showed strength during the coronavirus pandemic.

It pays respect to members of the community who have lost loved ones, as well as recognising the work done by essential workers such as carers and NHS employees.

Karen Walford, from Earlham Crematorium, said: “This year has been immensely challenging for our community, and will be particularly hard for those who are recently bereaved.

“With many memorial services and events unable to go ahead, we hope that our memorial Christmas tree offers comfort and reflection for those that have lost loved ones this year."