Lamp post outside pub damaged by reversing lorry

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 05 October 2020

A lorry reversed into a lamppost opposite the Cellar House in Norwich. Picture: Victoria MacDonald

A lamp post was damaged outside a Norwich pub after a lorry reversed into it after missing a no through road sign.

Staff at the Cellar House, in Eaton Road, were closing up for the evening on Sunday night when the lorry hit the post at around 8.20pm.

Victoria MacDonald, from the pub said: “The road leading up to the Cellar House, the houses and the post office is a no through road. It is quite a frequent occurrence. There is a sign saying no through road but people drive up and they find themselves unable to go anywhere. They do three point turns and reversed backwards.

“Highways came out very swiftly and cut it [the post] back and put some railings around it. It is looking very sad.

“Whatever repair works that has to be done we hope it does not impede on our business.

“Nobody was hurt that is the main thing.”

Police and highway officers attended to make the scene safe.

