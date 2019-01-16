Search

Plans for chemical storage in Norfolk could see fewer lorries travelling through villages

16 January, 2019 - 09:12
What the unit would look like. Picture: Brown and Co

What the unit would look like. Picture: Brown and Co

Archant

Fewer lorries could be travelling through rural Norfolk if plans are approved for a chemical storage unit, developers say.

The overview of the site. Picture: Google Earth/Browns and Co

The unit on the outskirts of Norwich would allow Honingham Thorpe Farms to use agricultural chemicals internally, instead of having deliveries from external companies.

The development, by Brown and Co, on behalf of Honingham Thorpe Farms, would see a chemical store, workshops, contractor area, offices and car parking on land in Honingham, near the Norwich Road, north of Colton.

The building’s main use would be to store nonhazardous chemicals. This would be run by Frontier Agricultural Ltd and be used by the company and Honingham Thorpe Farm.

The unit would employ 30 full-time staff.

What the unit would look like. Picture: Brown and Co

The site is located about 300 metres from the nearest residential unit but there are six listed buildings within a one kilometre radius.

