Published: 3:54 PM July 11, 2021

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Shakespeare took centre stage in the heart of Norwich as part of an open-air performance against the historic backdrop of the city’s 900-year-old cathedral.

Inside the cloister, The Lord Chamberlain’s Men returned for this year’s popular celebration of the Bard.

A modern-day incarnation of Shakespeare’s own travelling troupe of players, the assemble put on two performances of Macbeth.

The Revd Canon Andy Bryant, Canon for Mission and Pastoral Care at Norwich Cathedral, said: “After a challenging year in which so many events have been cancelled due to the pandemic, it was great to welcome back audiences with such a powerful production.”

As well as performing to two sold-out audiences, The Lord Chamberlain’s Men were also greeted by some high-flying visitors as the cathedral’s resident peregrine falcons swooped around the spire during the performances.

The company’s artistic director, Peter Stickney, who grew up nearby in Saxlingham Nethergate, said: “Bringing our tour to Norwich is a real treat; a magnificent setting, wonderful warm audiences, us selling out faster and faster each year, and the soaring peregrines giving us their seal approval."

