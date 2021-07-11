News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Shakespeare takes centre stage in Norwich Cathedral’s Cloister

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 3:54 PM July 11, 2021   
The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Shakespeare took centre stage in the heart of Norwich as part of an open-air performance against the historic backdrop of the city’s 900-year-old cathedral.

Inside the cloister, The Lord Chamberlain’s Men returned for this year’s popular celebration of the Bard.

A modern-day incarnation of Shakespeare’s own travelling troupe of players, the assemble put on two performances of Macbeth.

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival. Photograph: Norwich C

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

The Revd Canon Andy Bryant, Canon for Mission and Pastoral Care at Norwich Cathedral, said: “After a challenging year in which so many events have been cancelled due to the pandemic, it was great to welcome back audiences with such a powerful production.” 

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival. Photograph: Norwich C

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

As well as performing to two sold-out audiences, The Lord Chamberlain’s Men were also greeted by some high-flying visitors as the cathedral’s resident peregrine falcons swooped around the spire during the performances. 

The Lord Chamberlaion's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival. Photograph: Norwich C

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

You may also want to watch:

The company’s artistic director, Peter Stickney, who grew up nearby in Saxlingham Nethergate, said: “Bringing our tour to Norwich is a real treat; a magnificent setting, wonderful warm audiences, us selling out faster and faster each year, and the soaring peregrines giving us their seal approval."

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival. Photograph: Norwich C

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival. Photograph: Norwich C

The Lord Chamberlain's Men perform Macbeth for the 2021 Shakespeare Festival - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith


Most Read

  1. 1 'Baffling loophole' - How city bar can legally serve pints despite ban
  2. 2 Forced sale of pub site should serve as warning over other eyesores
  3. 3 Parking charges for two Norwich parks could be in place by end of year
  1. 4 Bosses say no to Monday staff lie-in after England game
  2. 5 Warning issued after alcohol, mobile phones, and sports equipment left inside coffins
  3. 6 Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park
  4. 7 ‘It was no bother’ - Hero delivery driver rescues woman stuck on floor for an hour
  5. 8 School closed for safety reasons after more debris falls from ceiling
  6. 9 Two Norwich pubs closed as staff test positive for Covid-19
  7. 10 Hell's Kitchen chef flying from LA for Norwich pub takeover
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

new proposed hotel

New city centre hotel given the go-ahead

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams Orford Place Norwich

'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Sam Moore, pictured with her son Jayden, who got a penalty notice after parking in an adult and chil

Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in

Coronavirus

Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus