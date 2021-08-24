When women across the world had a Norwich-made handbag
Derek James
It was a company which rarely gets a mention nowadays…but a few decades ago women across the world were walking about with a handbag made in Norwich.
The company, D MacLaren Ltd, was at one time producing thousands of handbags a day at its factory, Diana Works, on Mousehold Lane.
They were on sale in the city, in the county, across the country and all over the world – from America to Africa and Australia.
The man behind this company was Douglas Colin MacLaren, the son of Attleborough tailor Colin MacLaren. Born in 1909, he went to Norwich Grammar School and then joined the family business.
After serving in the Royal Navy during the Second World War he launched a business in 1946 on Sprowston Road in Norwich with John Pelllegrini…employing just four people.
Business boomed. They employed skilful workers with nimble fingers, a legacy of the city’s former weaving trade.
Some worked in the factory and others at home….the number of handbags they produced took off. A MacLaren handbag was something to cherish.
John Pellegrini went to establish Pell Footwear and the two companies shared a factory on Mousehold Lane before Pell’s moved to Mile Cross Lane.
Our photographs take a look at what was happening in the busy and bustling MacLaren works at the start of the 1960s.
In addition they were making shoe accessories, using electronic high-frequently welding equipment. In 1961 they made no less than one and half million pairs of bows for shoes.
Much of our manufacturing hit tough times in the 70s and both Maclaren’s and Pells being taken over…and then shut.
I wonder if there are many McLaren handbags still being used today?
