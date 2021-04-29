Emergency cordon near Longwater after major gas leak

Breaking

Published: 3:33 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM April 29, 2021

An emergency cordon has been put in place and a busy road closed amid safety fears over a major gas leak.

The main access road leading into the Longwater Retail Park and to the Queen’s Hill housing development in Costessey has been closed to traffic after a gas main was damaged.

Emergency services were alerted by a 999 call at 1.50pm today (Thursday, April 29) following fears work near the main two metres off Alex Moorhouse Way.

Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow attended the incident and a 100m cordon was imposed around the scene of the leak.

Police said Alex Moorhouse Way was closed to all traffic and officers were assisting the fire service.

Alex Moorhouse Way in Costessey has been closed due to a gas leak. - Credit: Archant

The closed road runs adjacent to Sainsbury’s and at the rear of stores on Longwater Retail Park.

It leads to Sir Alfred Munnings Road which is the only access road into Queen’s Hill, which includes Queen’s Hill Primary School where some parents have been unable to pick up their children due to the closure.

