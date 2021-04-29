News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Breaking

Emergency cordon near Longwater after major gas leak

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:33 PM April 29, 2021    Updated: 3:44 PM April 29, 2021
Firefighters called to home following suspected gas leak

Firefighters called to home following suspected gas leak - Credit: Archant

An emergency cordon has been put in place and a busy road closed amid safety fears over a major gas leak.

The main access road leading into the Longwater Retail Park and to the Queen’s Hill housing development in Costessey has been closed to traffic after a gas main was damaged.

Emergency services were alerted by a 999 call at 1.50pm today (Thursday, April 29) following fears work near the main two metres off Alex Moorhouse Way.

Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow attended the incident and a 100m cordon was imposed around the scene of the leak. 

Police said Alex Moorhouse Way was closed to all traffic and officers were assisting the fire service.

Police and National Grid engineers were called to Wangford Road, Reydon, near Southwold, at around 4

Alex Moorhouse Way in Costessey has been closed due to a gas leak. - Credit: Archant

The closed road runs adjacent to Sainsbury’s and at the rear of stores on Longwater Retail Park. 

It leads to Sir Alfred Munnings Road which is the only access road into Queen’s Hill, which includes Queen’s Hill Primary School where some parents have been unable to pick up their children due to the closure.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic pub rebuilt in 1930s for sale for £1... but there is a catch
  2. 2 'Back but not for long': Boss of ice-cream firm reinvents lolly
  3. 3 Norwich teacher with 'perverted lust' abused boys for years
  1. 4 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
  2. 5 No title parade for fans if Canaries seal the deal
  3. 6 Emergency cordon near Longwater after major gas leak
  4. 7 See the curious 'treehouses' taking shape at campsite
  5. 8 Debenhams confirms when its stores will close down for good
  6. 9 Grand church hall for rent after nursery closes
  7. 10 Norwich in the roaring twenties: Life on a bustling city street 100 years ago
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Estateducation and JaeVee have purchased a building in Westlegate for co-living flats

Westlegate building sold for co-living flat development

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene of an assault near Zak's

Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Ella Road in Norwich

Road to close for two months for £75,000 pavement work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A screengrab from a video of the fire which caused damage to gardens in Knowland Grove, Norwich, on Saturday.

Video

Blaze caused by fire pit damaged four Norwich homes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus