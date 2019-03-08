Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich chip shop owner sets up petition to get VAT taken off fish and chips

PUBLISHED: 12:06 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 11 May 2019

Paul and Victoria Slater owners of Long John Hill Fish Bar started a petition to take off VAT from Fish & Chips. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Paul and Victoria Slater owners of Long John Hill Fish Bar started a petition to take off VAT from Fish & Chips. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A Norwich takeaway owner has launched a petition to get tax removed from fish and chips.

Paul and Victoria Slater owners of Long John Hill Fish Bar started a petition to take off VAT from Fish & Chips. Picture: Victoria PertusaPaul and Victoria Slater owners of Long John Hill Fish Bar started a petition to take off VAT from Fish & Chips. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

It's a Friday night favourite and sea side classic but due to increasing fish and potato prices Paul Slater, who owns the Long John Hill Fish Bar, on Long John Hill fears fish and chips may soon become too expensive for many to regularly afford.

Now, in the face of rising costs and in a bid to reduce costs to the consumer, the 48-year-old has set up a petition calling for VAT -which is 20pc- to be taken off fish and chips.

Mr Slater who has run the Long John Hill takeaway for five years and who has been in the fish and chip business for 15 years said that during that period he had seen the price of cod and haddock "go through the roof".

You may also want to watch:

Putting the increase of fish prices down to a combination of the weak pound, Brexit and fishing quotas Mr Slater said: "At the end of the day if prices continue to go up, and I've heard they're going to over the next few months, then we're going to be a in place where fish and chips is a very expensive meal,

"Fish and chips have been a part of British heritage for many years, I think it's a tradition on a Friday, people head down to the fish and chip shop and it's a lovely meal," he said.

Adding that as the price of the fish and chips increased so did the profit the government made from VAT on the meal Mr Slater said: "We need to do something as a business and an industry to reduce the cost [of fish and chips] and I think a big chunk of that is VAT.

"It's important that people understand what's happening with regards to fish prices at the moment, they need to understand why prices are going up and a big part of that is VAT as well as sustainability and getting people to try other fish."

Adding that many of his customers hadn't realised VAT was added to fish and chips, Mr Slater said once they did, people were often happy to sign the petition. He said: "A regular cod and chips from here is £6.50 but £1.10 of that is VAT, [when you explain] to the customers that £1.10 of their cod or haddock is going to the government, they're very keen to sign up and push the petition forward."

The petition which needs to receive 10,000 signatures in order for ti to be discussed in parliament can be found here.

Most Read

Taverham man who was once evicted over drugs nuisance has been jailed

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Driver reveals how he had to take the wheel when Norwich City promotion bus broke down

Don Grunbaum jumped in the seat of a City Sightseeing bus when Norwich City's decorated bus broke down before their Sky Bet Championship promotion parade. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Most Read

Taverham man who was once evicted over drugs nuisance has been jailed

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Driver reveals how he had to take the wheel when Norwich City promotion bus broke down

Don Grunbaum jumped in the seat of a City Sightseeing bus when Norwich City's decorated bus broke down before their Sky Bet Championship promotion parade. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

MATCHDAY LIVE: Warrington Town v King’s Lynn Town - Cully’s boys target promotion to the National League

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse has guided the Linnets to the brink of promotion Picture: Mark Hewlett Photopgraphy

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bolton prodigy in Canaries’ sights

Bolton prodigy and Republic of Republic of Ireland youth international Luca Connell is in the sights of a clutch of Premier League clubs Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Can you spot yourself taking part in the Norwich Pretty Muddy Race for Life?

Action from the Muddy Race for Life on Saturday, Norfolk Showground. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Lungworm: ‘The best advice is for dog owners to know it’s here’

Young couple with Beagle dog wearing in collar and leash walking in the summer park. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk MP asks House of Commons to congratulate Norwich City on Championship title

Norman Lamb shows his support for Norwich City Football Club. Photo: Twitter / @normanlamb
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists