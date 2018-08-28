Search

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

PUBLISHED: 07:59 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:23 11 December 2018

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Drivers are facing delays of more than 20 minutes on the A47 towards Norwich.

An accident is causing significant delays on the A47 towards Norwich.

Two cars collided at the Wood Lane junction in Honingham this morning, blocking the road and causing delays of up to 20 minutes for drivers.

The congestion is heaviest between Dereham and Easton, with traffic moving freely in the opposite direction.

Police and ambulance are on scene but at this stage there is not believed to be any serious injuries.

Keep up to date with the county’s roads via our live traffic map.

