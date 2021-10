Published: 5:56 PM October 14, 2021

Shanay and La-Miah, from Newham in London, are missing - Credit: Newham Police

Two teenage girls have disappeared from Newham in London.

Shanay and La-Miah are both 13 years old.

The girls have links to Norwich.

Police are concerned for their well-being and are hoping for information about their whereabouts.

If seen please call 101 quoting CAD 3415/11OCT21.