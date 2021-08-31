London street artist uses empty city sites for new work

Published: 4:46 PM August 31, 2021

Nathan Bowen's artwork has been found throughout Norwich this morning - Credit: Rachel Hirst

A London-based street artist has given some of the city's boarded-up shop fronts and abandoned buildings a new lick of paint through a series graffiti artworks.

Have you spotted Nathan Bowen's artwork? - Credit: Rachel Hirst

The graffiti has been spotted on Edward Street, Westlegate Street, Prince of Wales Road, the old post office building and the Anglia TV building.

The artist placed a vinyl sticker of his artwork on the window - Credit: Rachel Hirst

Nathan Bowen describes himself as a 'guerrilla street artist,' and works as an 'art vigilante' to transform dull and lifeless places. His work has received acclaim, and he even featured in a 2012 episode of the BBC's The Apprentice

Mr Bowen's graffiti has been brightening people's days in Norwich - Credit: Rachel Hirst

Rachel Hirst, a bus driver from Rackheath, spotted several of the artworks on Tuesday.

"Some people hate graffiti," she said. "If someone’s just tagged their name it can look awful but when its done well its nice to look at. Love it or hate it, I thought these were brilliant and they brightened up my day."

This piece was found on Westlegate Street in Norwich - Credit: Owen Sennitt