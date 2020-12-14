Lockdown inspires community cookbook
- Credit: James Stewart
Chocolate brownies and a Cornish pasty are among recipes in a new cookbook borne out of lockdown.
The book of culinary delights has been published by the Parish of Thorpe St Andrew.
The idea to produce a collection of recipes came after Revd James Stewart baked a cake for a virtual coffee morning.
Dishes in the book have been provided by people watching the church's Facebook services around the world and include some from Thorpe St Andrew's twin town in Canada.
Revd Stewart said: "The international community recipe book also includes a brief chronicle of some of the amazing things which happened during the lockdown in the life of this vibrant and much-loved community.
"It is also a demonstration of the mutual love and care that our communities had for one another, so that together they were able to break and bake through the lockdown."
The book costs £5 and is available by email on cutting248@btinternet.com or via telephone on 01603 439160.
